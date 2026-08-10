Studios for Sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

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Studio apartments for Sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

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Nusa Dua
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15 properties total found
Studio apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 20 m²
Floor 2/3
The One Bali — Affordable Hotel Investment Under Wyndham Management The One is a resort-s…
$24,500
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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Studio apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish project LOYO Development now conquers Bukit.XO Pandawa is a freehold complex for tho…
$120,000
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1 room studio apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/3
The project is located on the most “Instagrammable” oceanfront on 27 hectares and consists o…
$132,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
For sale a 35 m² designer apartment in a gated complex on the island of Bali in the Melasti …
$81,500
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Studio apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 4
Pandawa Hills Villas and apartments with unique oceanfront natural landscape WHAT IS I…
$125,000
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Studio apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/5
Green Village – comfort+ resort complex in the heart of Nusa Dua, BaliGreen Village is a mod…
$110,000
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique adva…
$110,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kutuh, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/2
39 m² Ocean-View Apartment — A Premium Investment on the Bukit Peninsula A stylish 39 m² …
$130,000
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kutuh, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments in Bali 32 m² • from $110,000 • yield from 16% • 2 minutes to the ocean • Pandawa…
$110,000
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Agency
ESTABRO
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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Studio apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 4
Pandawa Hills Villas and apartments with unique oceanfront natural landscape WHAT IS I…
$140,000
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Studio apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
Green Village is a resort complex in the second line from the ocean with a truly unique adva…
$90,000
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Studio apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
Studio apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
Stylish project LOYO Development now conquers Bukit.XO Pandawa is a freehold complex for tho…
$110,000
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
$148,000
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1 room studio apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 room studio apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
The complex consists of villas, townhouses, and apartments, and is located on the coast of M…
$120,000
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kutuh, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/4
Complex with apartments near the Pandava Beach   🔴 What is interesting to the sentenc…
$99,000
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Properties features in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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