  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Nusa Dua
3
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
* ONLY 1 LEFT - PRE-SALE* Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 18.26% and re-sale profit…
$148,770
2 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security near …
$778,182
2 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali…
$316,614
Condo 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Condo 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale design apartment of 35 m² in a gated complex on the island of Bali in Bukit distric…
$89,000
2 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 1 LEFT - PRE-SALE* Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.36% and re-sale profits…
$231,570
1 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 5 UNITS LEFT - PRE-SALE* Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 18.07% and re-sale p…
$134,370
