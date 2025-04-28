Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Nusa Dua
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
Apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 28 m²
Welcome to a new innovative project on Bali, located in the picturesque area of ​​Uluvata. T…
$99,104
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
* ONLY 1 LEFT - PRE-SALE* Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 18.26% and re-sale profit…
$148,770
Leave a request
Apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 65 m²
located on the very edge of the southern Bali Peninsula, where snow -white beaches are repla…
$373,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Condo 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Condo 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale design apartment of 35 m² in a gated complex on the island of Bali in Bukit distric…
$89,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 54 m²
The residential complex is a way of life inspired by the best hotel networks of the world an…
$177,895
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 83 m²
located on the first coastline of the beautiful Beach Nusa Dua, the complex is the personifi…
$256,677
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 1 LEFT - PRE-SALE* Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.36% and re-sale profits…
$231,570
Leave a request
Apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 35 m²
A new exclusive project in Uluvata.   Pearl in the heart of the Bali Island. next to Drift…
$197,661
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
For sale a 35 m² designer apartment in a gated complex on the island of Bali in the Melasti …
$81,500
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 5 UNITS LEFT - PRE-SALE* Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 18.07% and re-sale p…
$134,370
Leave a request
Apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 34 m²
Welcome to a unique complex-hotel located in the most fashionable area near the Bingin Beach…
$137,981
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
just residence - this is a closed complex of apartments created for those who are looking fo…
$118,000
Leave a request

Property types in Kuta Selatan

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go