Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 28 m²
Welcome to a new innovative project on Bali, located in the picturesque area of ​​Uluvata. T…
$99,104
1 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
* ONLY 1 LEFT - PRE-SALE* Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 18.26% and re-sale profit…
$148,770
2 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a swimming pool, a business center and around-the-clock security near …
$778,182
Apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 65 m²
located on the very edge of the southern Bali Peninsula, where snow -white beaches are repla…
$373,123
1 bedroom apartment in Kutuh, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/2
Introducing a Unique Opportunity to Own an Apartment in the Modern White Residence Complex b…
$114,399
2 bedroom apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
First-class residential complex of buy-to-let apartments on the oceanfront in Nusa Dua, Bali…
$316,614
Apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
Apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Area 54 m²
The residential complex is a way of life inspired by the best hotel networks of the world an…
$177,895
2 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
We are real estate builders in Bali. We realized our first project in 2008 A gated apartm…
$114,400
Apartment in Benoa, Indonesia
Apartment
Benoa, Indonesia
Area 83 m²
located on the first coastline of the beautiful Beach Nusa Dua, the complex is the personifi…
$256,677
2 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
2 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 1 LEFT - PRE-SALE* Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.36% and re-sale profits…
$231,570
1 bedroom apartment in Pecatu, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 5 UNITS LEFT - PRE-SALE* Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 18.07% and re-sale p…
$134,370
