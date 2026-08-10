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Penthouses for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

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5 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 3
Metal DreamClosed complex of villas and apartments with ocean views.17% ROIObjects:Apartment…
$480,000
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kutuh, Indonesia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/4
Pandawa Dream by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments.1. Facilit…
$240,000
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kutuh, Indonesia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 4/4
Pandawa Dream by LOYO&BONDAR is a place where luxury meets profitable investments.1. Facilit…
$320,000
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 3
Metal DreamClosed complex of villas and apartments with ocean views.17% ROIObjects:Apartment…
$370,000
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
Metal DreamClosed complex of villas and apartments with ocean views.17% ROIObjects:Apartment…
$290,000
Leave a request
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Properties features in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

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