  1. Realting.com
  2. Indonesia
  3. Kuta Selatan
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Kuta Selatan, Indonesia

Nusa Dua
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ungasan, Indonesia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
$112,000
1 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
$162,000
1 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 3
$129,000
1 bedroom apartment in Ungasan, Indonesia
1 bedroom apartment
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
$70,000
