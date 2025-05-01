Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Bali, Indonesia

Villa 5 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
🏡 Ultra-luxury villaLocated on a rock with a direct view of the Indian Ocean- Type of proper…
$5,76M
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.05% and re-sale profits of $24,720 prior to comp…
$222,480
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
$500,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total are…
$225,000
Townhouse in Bukit, Indonesia
Townhouse
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 55 m²
A complex with premium penthouses is an ideal place for surfing enthusiasts, located in an e…
$257,003
Villa 1 bedroom in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
A unique complex from an experienced developer on about. Bali. The city on the ocean coast i…
$290,000
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 143 m²
villas located on a picturesque area with exciting views on the ocean, is a unique combinati…
$228,447
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
$600,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique complex from an experienced developer on about. Bali. The city on the ocean coast i…
$225,000
Villa in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Villa
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Area 150 m²
The villa, which is currently considered for the strategy of the redevelopment, is located i…
$289,282
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Bedrooms 5
Area 275 m²
What is near: a unique area that includes all the amenities necessary for a comfortable re…
$600,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Pererenan, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pererenan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Number of floors 2
The project is located in the very center of top and tourist location - Berava. Income: fr…
$620,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kutuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
complex - Pandawa Villas 3d Tour https://kuula.co/share/collection/7xxxkj?logo=1&Info=1&fs…
$150,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 181 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique villa in beautiful Ubud. Villa profitability from renting out up to 15%. Initial…
$500,000
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 550 m²
luxurious villa in Bukita — A unique combination of industrial aesthetics and charm. villa…
$2,28M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools and panoramic views near the beach, Unga…
$293,725
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pecatu, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
$250,000
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 450 m²
This magnificent villa is located in the picturesque area of ​​the Pandava on the Bukit, Bal…
$1,43M
Villa 1 bedroom in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total are…
$225,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benoa, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benoa, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
3 bedroom villa with ocean view in Greek style in the most prestigious area of ​​Nusa Dua  🌊…
$342,500
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 73 m²
Luxury villas in the walled city are a unique combination of style, comfort and security in …
$250,149
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 15.40% and re-sale profits of $39,000 prior to comp…
$260,910
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan investment opportunity with ROI 17.05% and re-sale profits of $24,720 prior to comp…
$268,020
Villa 2 bedrooms in Candidasa, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Candidasa, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
The residential complex is realized by the concept of “live, work, rest” and has a total are…
$808,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Welcome to our modern   Townhouse complex – Your personal paradise on the ocean shore! Ima…
$320,000
Villa in Bukit, Indonesia
Villa
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 150 m²
Villas in Bali, in the Melasti area, are a premium complex for long-term residence and inves…
$375,986
Townhouse in Bukit, Indonesia
Townhouse
Bukit, Indonesia
Area 58 m²
Exclusive penthouse in a closed complex of luxurious villas and apartments with an exciting …
$199,892
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wana Giri, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wana Giri, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully furnished villa with «turnkey» finishing, area 193 sq.m. Payback 5-6 years. 5 years w…
$309,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Pecatu, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
*ONLY 2 UNITS LEFT - PRE-SALE PRICE UNTIL OCTOBER 2024* Off-plan investment opportunity with…
$229,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
A unique complex from an experienced developer on about. Bali. The city on the ocean coast i…
$973,000
