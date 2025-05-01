Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Bali, Indonesia

21 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 3
$595,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
$500,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Banjar Bali, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Banjar Bali, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Stunning View and Affordable Balinese Villa Sale Leasehold 1 Bedrooms in Munduk Front Tambli…
$150,699
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
$600,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Sanur, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Sanur, Indonesia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
A unique complex from an experienced developer on about. Bali. The city on the ocean coast i…
$225,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Ujung, Indonesia
Villa 1 bedroom
Ujung, Indonesia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
Off-plan villa from a noted developer on the fabulous island of Bali, Indonesia ?? Constr…
$150,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 3
$640,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kutuh, Indonesia
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kutuh, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
complex - Pandawa Villas 3d Tour https://kuula.co/share/collection/7xxxkj?logo=1&Info=1&fs…
$150,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Welcome to our modern   Townhouse complex – Your personal paradise on the ocean shore! Ima…
$320,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
$640,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
$595,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 3
$595,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
$575,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canggu, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canggu, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 3
$825,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pejeng Kawan, Indonesia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
$240,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 544 m²
Number of floors 1
We welcome you in your corner of Paradise in Bali! In this luxurious complex of four chic …
$300,000
3 bedroom townthouse in Pecatu, Indonesia
3 bedroom townthouse
Pecatu, Indonesia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
$300,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 3
$870,000
Townhouse in Canggu, Indonesia
Townhouse
Canggu, Indonesia
Area 79 m²
The Townhouse complex in Berava, located among the rice fields and with a view of the majest…
$331,995
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ungasan, Indonesia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ungasan, Indonesia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex consists of 10 luxury villas based in a conservation area in Bukit. The complex …
$550,000
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/2
You dream of living in the midst of the tranquility of rice fields and developed infrastruct…
$190,000
