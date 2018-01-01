New residence at 300 meters from the sea, Voula, Greece

Apartments on the Athens Riviera in a residential complex with parking and garden. Neo Faliro - a coastal area of Athens with developed infrastructure and convenient transport links (8 km to the center of Athens by direct road).
Infrastructure
Within walking distance from the complex:
One of the largest and most prestigious marinas in the country - Flisvos.
Port of Piraeus, from where ferries depart to all the Greek islands.
Stadium of the Olympiacos football club.
A modern cultural center with a large landscaped park Stavros Niarchos.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Stadium - 800 meters
Metro station - 450 meters
Marina - 1.2 km
Hospital - 700 meters
Railway station - 1.8 km
Syntagma Square - 7.6 km
Airport - 34 km
Aegean Sea - 1 km
Pireus Port - 2.3 km
We offer apartments with balconies.
Some flats have parking spaces.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pumps
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the southwest part of Athens, close to the center of Peristeri and a metro station.
Metro station - 800 meters
Center of Peristeri - 350 meters
Shops and restaurants - 200 meters
School - 200 meters
Airport - 37 km
Hospital - 1.1 km
We offer luminous and functional apartments with a panoramic view of green surroundings.
The flats on the ground floor have private gardens and swimming pools.
The residence features gardens.
Completion - winter of 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Solar water heater
"Smart Home" system
Alarm
Central antenna
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the most quiet area of Attica Kryoneri.
Pharmacy - 850 meters
Grove - 550 meters
Supermarket - 800 meters
Primary school - 1.2 km