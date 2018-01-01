  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. New residence at 300 meters from the sea, Voula, Greece

New residence at 300 meters from the sea, Voula, Greece

Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€1,20M
;
11
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces.

Some flats have private swimming pools.

Completion - 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Fans
  • Oak flooring
  • Security door
  • Air conditioning
  • KItchen cabinetry
  • Alarm
  • Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sea - 300 meters
  • Airport - 25 minutes
New building location
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Low-rise residence in the heart of Athens, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€215,000
Residential complex Residence with an underground parking in the green area of Galatsi, Greece
Athens, Greece
from
€480,000
Residential complex New residence close to the port, Keratsini, Greece
Salaminos, Greece
from
€319,000
Residential complex New residence with a parking near a metro station, Egaleo, Greece
2 2, Greece
from
€250,000
Residential complex New residence close to the center of Peristeri, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€245,000
You are viewing
New residence at 300 meters from the sea, Voula, Greece
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
from
€1,20M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence near the sea and the marina, Neo Faliro, Greece
Residential complex New residence near the sea and the marina, Neo Faliro, Greece
ton philon, Greece
from
€269,000
Agency: TRANIO
Apartments on the Athens Riviera in a residential complex with parking and garden. Neo Faliro - a coastal area of Athens with developed infrastructure and convenient transport links (8 km to the center of Athens by direct road). Infrastructure Within walking distance from the complex: One of the largest and most prestigious marinas in the country - Flisvos. Port of Piraeus, from where ferries depart to all the Greek islands. Stadium of the Olympiacos football club. A modern cultural center with a large landscaped park Stavros Niarchos. Location and nearby infrastructure Stadium - 800 meters Metro station - 450 meters Marina - 1.2 km Hospital - 700 meters Railway station - 1.8 km Syntagma Square - 7.6 km Airport - 34 km Aegean Sea - 1 km Pireus Port - 2.3 km
Residential complex New residence close to the center of Peristeri, Greece
Residential complex New residence close to the center of Peristeri, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€245,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with balconies. Some flats have parking spaces. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pumps Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the southwest part of Athens, close to the center of Peristeri and a metro station. Metro station - 800 meters Center of Peristeri - 350 meters Shops and restaurants - 200 meters School - 200 meters Airport - 37 km Hospital - 1.1 km
Residential complex New low-rise residence with gardens in the quiet and green area of Kryoneri, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New low-rise residence with gardens in the quiet and green area of Kryoneri, Attica, Greece
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
from
€659,380
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous and functional apartments with a panoramic view of green surroundings. The flats on the ground floor have private gardens and swimming pools. The residence features gardens. Completion - winter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Security door Solar water heater "Smart Home" system Alarm Central antenna Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most quiet area of Attica Kryoneri. Pharmacy - 850 meters Grove - 550 meters Supermarket - 800 meters Primary school - 1.2 km
Realting.com
Go