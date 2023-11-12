UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Corinthia Regional Unit
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece
1 BHK
8
2 BHK
25
3 BHK
12
4 BHK
3
Apartment
Clear all
55 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
6
200 m²
3
Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece Luxurious townhouses wi…
€300,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
3
1
78 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€215,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
6
2
138 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€250,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
2
1
42 m²
1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€90,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
2
1
52 m²
1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3
1
127 m²
Modern residences on one of the beaches of Xylokastro. 3 levels Simple. Well laid out. Brigh…
€255,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Bohae, Greece
3
56 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Peloponnese Region, Greece
2
1
72 m²
Corinth loutra Oreas Elenis apartment of 72 sq.m. ground floor corner and airy in good condi…
€75,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
3
215 m²
2
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€2,30M
Recommend
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
3
1
80 m²
2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€250,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
3
1
80 m²
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€235,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio
Alepochori, Greece
3
2
115 m²
Ref: 195 - Schinos Alepochoriou SALE Stone Maisonette on 2 levels with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Livingr…
€210,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
4
1
92 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€195,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
2
1
50 m²
1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
€110,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
2
1
48 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€120,000
Recommend
6 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
9
4
580 m²
1/1
For sale old construction apartment of 580 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated …
€450,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furnishings
Laughing, Greece
3
1
77 m²
-1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€140,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Assos, Greece
3
1
60 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€110,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Velo, Greece
4
1
87 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€137,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Arrogant, Greece
3
1
83 m²
1
For sale under construction apartment of 83 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment…
€110,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Grain, Greece
4
2
152 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€210,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pisia, Greece
4
2
170 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€350,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Figs, Greece
3
1
85 m²
1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€110,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
3
2
105 m²
1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€86,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pisia, Greece
4
1
90 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
€215,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Fountains, Greece
3
1
77 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€117,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agii Theodori, Greece
3
1
65 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€165,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agii Theodori, Greece
3
1
75 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€160,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
2
1
58 m²
1
There is provided for sale an apartment of 58 sq.m. in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is…
€146,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Laliotis, Greece
3
1
75 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€156,900
Recommend
