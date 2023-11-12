Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Corinthia Regional Unit, Greece

4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of three-storey townhouses in Loutraki, Peloponnese, Greece Luxurious townhouses wi…
€300,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. …
€215,000
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€250,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 42 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€90,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with garden
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Modern residences on one of the beaches of Xylokastro. 3 levels Simple. Well laid out. Brigh…
€255,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Bohae, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Bohae, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€100,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with bbq
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Corinth loutra Oreas Elenis apartment of 72 sq.m. ground floor corner and airy in good condi…
€75,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€2,30M
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€250,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated…
€235,000
3 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio in Alepochori, Greece
3 room apartment with Bedrooms, with patio
Alepochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Ref: 195 - Schinos Alepochoriou SALE Stone Maisonette on 2 levels with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Livingr…
€210,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Kallithea, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€195,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Loutraki, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the ground floo…
€110,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€120,000
6 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Pisia, Greece
6 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction apartment of 580 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated …
€450,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Laughing, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Laughing, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€140,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Assos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Assos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€110,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Velo, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Velo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€137,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Arrogant, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Arrogant, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 83 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment…
€110,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Grain, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Grain, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on th…
€210,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€350,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Figs, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Figs, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€110,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Loutraki and Agioi Theodoroi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€86,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pisia, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Loutraki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. …
€215,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Fountains, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Fountains, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€117,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agii Theodori, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€165,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agii Theodori, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agii Theodori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€160,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale an apartment of 58 sq.m. in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is…
€146,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Laliotis, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
€156,900

