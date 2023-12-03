Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Vereinbarte Verwaltungsgemeinschaft der Stadt Nuertingen
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Vereinbarte Verwaltungsgemeinschaft der Stadt Nuertingen, Germany

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room apartment in Wolfschlugen, Germany
5 room apartment
Wolfschlugen, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-story modern apartment building in Stuttgart of 6 apartments, most of which are the ow…
€670,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch

Properties features in Vereinbarte Verwaltungsgemeinschaft der Stadt Nuertingen, Germany

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir