Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Solingen
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Solingen, Germany

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Solingen, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Solingen, Germany
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive 190 m² loft in a historic factory building with two terraces in Solingen Discover …
$859,770
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Solingen, Germany

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go