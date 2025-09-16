Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Schlei Ostsee
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Schlei Ostsee, Germany

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Damp, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Damp, Germany
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/5
Live & Invest in the Baltic Sea Resort of Damp 🏖️ Exclusive New Development in Damp – Liv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Schlei Ostsee, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go