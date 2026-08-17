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Residential properties for sale in Saxony, Germany

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2 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Oberbarenburg, Germany
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Villa 8 bedrooms
Oberbarenburg, Germany
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Welcome to a stylish family or holiday home in the heart of the Easter Mountains. This spaci…
$486,371
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Private seller
Languages
Deutsch
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Zwickau, Germany
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Zwickau, Germany
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4/4
This is a penthouse apartment. The building is architecturally stunning, incredibly beautifu…
$44,524
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Properties features in Saxony, Germany

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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