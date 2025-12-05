  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Pirmasens
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Construction Apartments in Pirmasens, Germany

Rhineland-Palatinate
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building DHH Neubau in 66955 Pirmasens zu verkaufen
Apartment building DHH Neubau in 66955 Pirmasens zu verkaufen
Apartment building DHH Neubau in 66955 Pirmasens zu verkaufen
Apartment building DHH Neubau in 66955 Pirmasens zu verkaufen
Apartment building DHH Neubau in 66955 Pirmasens zu verkaufen
Show all Apartment building DHH Neubau in 66955 Pirmasens zu verkaufen
Apartment building DHH Neubau in 66955 Pirmasens zu verkaufen
Pirmasens, Germany
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
1 real estate property 1
For sale is a new building DHH in a quiet side street of Pirmasens.What providers are there in Pirmasens?Deutsche Telekom, O2 and Vodafon Kabel Deutschland are active in Pirmasens, Rheinland-Pfalz. Each of these providers has its own range of services with different rates. None of these prov…
Agency
ELBUS GmbH
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go