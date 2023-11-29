Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Pirmasens
  5. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Pirmasens, Germany

сommercial property
4
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Revenue house 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center in Pirmasens, Germany
Revenue house 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, in city center
Pirmasens, Germany
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
€519,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir