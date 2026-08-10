Shops for sale in Pforzheim, Germany

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Pforzheim
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Stores in Pforzheim, Germany

;
2 properties total found
Shop 1 100 m² in Pforzheim, Germany
Shop 1 100 m²
Pforzheim, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
Nettov chain supermarket in Pforzheim with a population of more than 120 thousand people. Le…
$4,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop 1 100 m² in Pforzheim, Germany
Shop 1 100 m²
Pforzheim, Germany
Area 1 100 m²
Network supermarket Netto in Pforzheim with a population of more than 120 thousand people.Le…
$4,07M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go