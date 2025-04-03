Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in Pattensen, Germany

1 property total found
Condo 3 rooms in Pattensen, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Pattensen, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
The offered 3-room apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a new apartment building in a be…
$540,717
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
