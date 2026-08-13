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Residential properties for sale in Ottobrunn, Germany

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ottobrunn, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Ottobrunn, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
3-bedroom apartment on the first floor of an apartment building in the central district of M…
$1,01M
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