Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Neuss
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Neuss, Germany

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Neuss, Germany
4 room house
Neuss, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description: Property is reserved!    House built in 1996 House area  120 m2 4 rooms (3…
$604,138
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Neuss, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go