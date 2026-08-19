Villas for sale in Munich, Germany

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Villas in Munich, Germany

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Munich, Germany
Villa 5 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant and high-quality urban villa in a green area of the capital of Bavaria-Munich.Strong…
$3,02M
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