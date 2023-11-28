Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Munich
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Munich, Germany

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden in Munich, Germany
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
The house is located in a prestigious area in the south-west of Munich The house is built i…
€1,38M
Leave a request

Properties features in Munich, Germany

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir