Houses for sale in Munich, Germany

2 properties total found
House in Munich, Germany
House
Munich, Germany
Area 518 m²
This country house in traditional alpine style is situated in an absolutely idyllic location…
Price on request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
+79112529002 Ms91125290002@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden in Munich, Germany
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with garage, with garden
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
The house is located in a prestigious area in the south-west of Munich The house is built i…
€1,38M
