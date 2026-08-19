Houses for sale in Munich, Germany

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2 properties total found
5 room house in Munich, Germany
5 room house
Munich, Germany
Rooms 5
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant and high-quality city villa with a terrace in the green area of the capital of Bavar…
$3,03M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Munich, Germany
Villa 5 bedrooms
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant and high-quality urban villa in a green area of the capital of Bavaria-Munich.Strong…
$3,02M
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