  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Monchengladbach
  4. Commercial
  5. Revenue house

Apartment buildings for sale in Monchengladbach, Germany

Revenue house 150 m² in Monchengladbach, Germany
Revenue house 150 m²
Monchengladbach, Germany
Area 150 m²
Investment: A two-family house converted into a workers' hostel. 41066 Mönchengladbach Pr…
$348,335
