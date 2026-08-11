Apartments for sale in Main-Taunus-Kreis, Germany

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Apartments in Main Taunus Kreis, Germany

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sulzbach Taunus, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Sulzbach Taunus, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
3-room apartment on the 3rd floor with a terrace in the nearest suburb of Frankfurt on Main …
$627,432
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3 room apartment in Sulzbach Taunus, Germany
3 room apartment
Sulzbach Taunus, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
3-room apartment on the 3rd floor with a terrace in the nearest suburb of Frankfurt am Main …
$582,925
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