Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Lohmar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Lohmar, Germany

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment 9 bedrooms in Birk, Germany
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Birk, Germany
Bedrooms 9
Area 690 m²
in the house 10 apartments + 1 apartment in the annex - all profitable rentedThere are 10 ga…
$785,421
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Birk, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Birk, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
House well maintained!Good location in the heart of the city and in the area.(Nearby the ped…
$73,989
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go