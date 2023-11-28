Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Landkreis Offenbach, Germany

Hotel 36 rooms in Dietzenbach, Germany
Hotel 36 rooms
Dietzenbach, Germany
Rooms 36
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
Centralized hotel in Frankfurt am Main Total area: about 700 sq.m. Number of roo…
€3,40M
Hotel 45 rooms in Zeppelinheim, Germany
Hotel 45 rooms
Zeppelinheim, Germany
Rooms 45
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 3
3 * high-income hotel in the area of Frankfurt Airport. Number of rooms: 45 Profitabi…
€4,15M
