Hotels for sale in Landkreis Offenbach, Germany

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Landkreis Offenbach, Germany

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сommercial properties
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investment properties
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4 properties total found
Hotel 700 m² in Dietzenbach, Germany
Hotel 700 m²
Dietzenbach, Germany
Rooms 36
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
Centralized hotel in Frankfurt am Main Total area: about 700 sq.m. Number of roo…
$3,92M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 1 050 m² in Zeppelinheim, Germany
Hotel 1 050 m²
Zeppelinheim, Germany
Rooms 45
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 3
3 * high-income hotel in the area of Frankfurt Airport. Number of rooms: 45 Profitabi…
$4,78M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Hotel 700 m² in Dietzenbach, Germany
Hotel 700 m²
Dietzenbach, Germany
Bedrooms 36
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel with central location in Frankfurt on MainTotal area: about 700 square meters.Room cou…
$3,95M
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Hotel 1 050 m² in Zeppelinheim, Germany
Hotel 1 050 m²
Zeppelinheim, Germany
Bedrooms 45
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 3
3* hotel with high profitability near Frankfurt am Main Airport.Room count: 45Yield: 7%The h…
$4,82M
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