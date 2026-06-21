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Penthouses in Krefeld, Germany

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1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Krefeld, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Krefeld, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
A promising project for the construction of 1-2 apartments in the attic of a building is for…
$69,772
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