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Residential properties for sale in Kochel am See VGem, Germany

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kochel am See, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Kochel am See, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale a cozy Euro-two with modern Euro repairs. The layout includes an isolated bedroom a…
$552,037
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Private seller
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Русский
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Properties features in Kochel am See VGem, Germany

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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