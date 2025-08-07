Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Germany

Frankfurt
6
North Rhine-Westphalia
18
Hesse
17
Lower Saxony
7
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 10 bedrooms in Klocksin, Germany
Castle 10 bedrooms
Klocksin, Germany
Rooms 200
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 7 500 m²
Number of floors 3
one of the great; best-preserved estate systems in the country; 8 of 10 born and 4.8 hectare…
$2,03M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Germany

villas
castles
townhouses

Properties features in Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go