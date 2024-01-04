Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Hoppegarten
  5. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Hoppegarten, Germany

Revenue house To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Revenue house 42 rooms in Hoppegarten, Germany
Revenue house 42 rooms
Hoppegarten, Germany
Rooms 42
Area 5 043 m²
Investment opportunity in a new residential complex, three buildings with 42 apartments and …
€6,45M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir