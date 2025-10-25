Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Hamburg
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Hamburg, Germany

1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Hamburg, Germany
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Hamburg, Germany
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/5
New development with high energy standard KfW 40 🍽️ Fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms…
$314,795
