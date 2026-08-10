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Residential properties for sale in Haan, Germany

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2 properties total found
2 room apartment in Haan, Germany
2 room apartment
Haan, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 4/8
Apartment for sale in Haan. Year of construction 1970 / 2023 renovation. apartment are…
$184,846
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1 room apartment in Haan, Germany
1 room apartment
Haan, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 4
year of construction 1970 / 2023 refurbishment apartment area 53 m2 there is a balcony…
$187,883
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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