Villas for sale in Gruenwald, Germany

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Villa 10 rooms in Grunwald, Germany
Villa 10 rooms
Grunwald, Germany
Rooms 10
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
10-room villa with elevator with a large plot in the prestigious area of Munich - Grunwald. …
$13,25M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
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English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 10 bedrooms in Grunwald, Germany
Villa 10 bedrooms
Grunwald, Germany
Bedrooms 10
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
10-room villa with elevator with large plot in the prestigious area of Munich - Grünwald. L…
$13,36M
Leave a request
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