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Houses with garden for sale in Essen, Germany

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House in Essen, Germany
House
Essen, Germany
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment building for sale in Essen A well-maintained, income-generating apartment building…
$765,531
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Properties features in Essen, Germany

with Garage
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