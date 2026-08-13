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Residential properties for sale in Elze, Germany

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Mehle, Germany
3 room apartment
Mehle, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
the house was built in 1976 the property is well maintained! the area of ​​the apartment i…
$245,778
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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