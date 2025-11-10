Show property on map Show properties list
Apartment buildings for sale in Datteln, Germany

Revenue house 3 578 m² in Datteln, Germany
Revenue house 3 578 m²
Datteln, Germany
Area 3 578 m²
Number of floors 4
Highly profitable property with good short-term prospects!1) residential building 10
$2,32M
