Hotels for sale in Cologne, Germany

1 property total found
Hotel 11 000 m² in Cologne, Germany
Hotel 11 000 m²
Cologne, Germany
Area 11 000 m²
Riverfront 4-star hotel in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany. 170 rooms (approx. 350 be…
$9,82M
