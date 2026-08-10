Apartments for sale in Cologne, Germany

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Apartments in Cologne, Germany

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Cologne, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Cologne, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4
Full description:new building year of completion 2024 2 rooms (1 bedroom) apartment area 7…
$554,273
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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