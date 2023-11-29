Show property on map Show properties list
Chalets for sale in Germany

Chalet 7 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with garden in Germany
Germany
Bedrooms 7
Area 5 000 m²
The luxury classic-style mansion is in Bavaria - one of Germany's most picturesque lands The…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Chalet 10 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Buchholz Westerwald, Germany
Buchholz Westerwald, Germany
Bedrooms 10
Area 700 m²
This interesting mansion is located in the region of Lower Saxony, south of the famous Hamb…
€3,40M
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Berlin, Germany
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
The beautiful city mansion is located in the popular district of Schmargendorf in the presti…
€3,98M
Leave a request
Chalet 20 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with sauna in Berlin, Germany
Berlin, Germany
Bedrooms 20
Area 1 293 m²
The elegant palace is located in the prestigious district of Berlin, Grunevalde on the terri…
€8,50M
Leave a request
Chalet 10 bedrooms in city center, with garden, with heating in Potsdam, Germany
Potsdam, Germany
Bedrooms 10
Area 670 m²
The ancient mansion is located in the prestigious district of Potsdam, near the world-famous…
€4,00M
Leave a request

