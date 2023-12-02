Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Brandenburg
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Brandenburg, Germany

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 12 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with sauna in Potsdam, Germany
Villa 12 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with sauna
Potsdam, Germany
Bedrooms 12
Area 479 m²
This delightful villa is located in Potsdam, Germany. Built in 1896 by Carl Enders on a plot…
€2,50M
per month
Leave a request
9 room house with garage, with garden, with heating in Potsdam, Germany
9 room house with garage, with garden, with heating
Potsdam, Germany
Bedrooms 16
Area 506 m²
The elegant house is located on the shore of the lake in the New Farland area of north Potsd…
€2,31M
per month
Leave a request
6 room house with garage, with garden, with heating in Teltow-Flaeming, Germany
6 room house with garage, with garden, with heating
Teltow-Flaeming, Germany
Bedrooms 6
Area 543 m²
The beautiful house is located in a calm area located in the village of Blankenfelde Malov i…
€949,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with garden, with heating in Grossbeeren, Germany
2 room house with furniture, with garden, with heating
Grossbeeren, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 300 m²
The beautiful house, built according to an interesting architectural project, is located in …
€635,000
per month
Leave a request
Chalet 10 bedrooms in city center, with garden, with heating in Potsdam, Germany
Chalet 10 bedrooms in city center, with garden, with heating
Potsdam, Germany
Bedrooms 10
Area 670 m²
The ancient mansion is located in the prestigious district of Potsdam, near the world-famous…
€4,00M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Brandenburg, Germany

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir