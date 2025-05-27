Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. BoxbergOL Hamor
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in BoxbergOL Hamor, Germany

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 34 m² in Uhyst Spree Delni Wujezd, Germany
Hotel 34 m²
Uhyst Spree Delni Wujezd, Germany
Area 34 m²
Apartments in a five-storey castle residence in the village of Uist (an hour drive from Dres…
$195,287
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go