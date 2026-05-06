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Apartments in Bottrop, Germany

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bottrop, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Bottrop, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/8
A cozy two-bedroom apartment with a balcony and underground garage in a leafy area of ​​Bott…
$86,704
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