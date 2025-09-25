Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Bonn
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Bonn, Germany

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Fantastic hotel on the 1st line to the water in Bonn, Germany
Fantastic hotel on the 1st line to the water
Bonn, Germany
Rooms 181
Bedrooms 1
Area 10 600 m²
Fantastic hotel on the 1st line to Rhein river in Bonn region! Unique location! Hotel is i…
$10,46M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go