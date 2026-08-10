Apartments for sale in Bodenheim, Germany

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Apartments in Bodenheim, Germany

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Gau Bischofsheim, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Gau Bischofsheim, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 4
The project offers exquisite, individual, apartments with a balcony or loggia with high-qual…
$551,908
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2 bedroom apartment in Gau Bischofsheim, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Gau Bischofsheim, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a new building with a great location near the port on the Rhine, a beautiful v…
$691,337
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