Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Residential
  4. Bodenheim
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Bodenheim, Germany

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Condo 2 rooms with parking, with balcony in Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
Condo 2 rooms with parking, with balcony
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 4
The project offers exquisite, individual, apartments with a balcony or loggia with high qual…
€475,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony in Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony
Gau-Bischofsheim, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in a new building with a beautiful location near the port on the Rhine, beautiful…
€595,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch

Properties features in Bodenheim, Germany

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir