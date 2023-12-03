Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Commercial
  4. Bielefeld
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Bielefeld, Germany

Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 200 rooms in Bielefeld, Germany
Investment 200 rooms
Bielefeld, Germany
Rooms 200
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern rehabilitation clinic with a long-term lease. Number of rooms: about 200 Last Re…
€8,10M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir