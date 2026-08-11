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Investment property in Bielefeld, Germany

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2 properties total found
Investment 1 100 m² in Bielefeld, Germany
Investment 1 100 m²
Bielefeld, Germany
Rooms 200
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern rehabilitation clinic with a long-term lease. Number of rooms: about 200 Last Re…
$9,34M
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ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Investment 1 100 m² in Bielefeld, Germany
Investment 1 100 m²
Bielefeld, Germany
Bedrooms 200
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Modern rehabilitation clinic with a long lease agreement.Number of rooms: approximately 200L…
$9,41M
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