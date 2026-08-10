Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Germany
  3. Aschaffenburg
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Aschaffenburg, Germany

;
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Aschaffenburg, Germany
3 room apartment
Aschaffenburg, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 6
Make your dream come true - comfortable housing in a popular picturesque area of ​​the Bavar…
$685,476
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 bedroom apartment in Aschaffenburg, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Aschaffenburg, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 6
Make your dream a reality - comfortable accommodation in the popular picturesque area of the…
$737,814
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Aschaffenburg, Germany

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go