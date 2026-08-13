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Residential properties for sale in Aachen, Germany

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Aachen, Germany
3 room apartment
Aachen, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Apartment in Germany at 52080 Aachen, 74 m2
$170,406
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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