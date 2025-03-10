Residential complex Apartments without a down payment in Batumi.

Apartments without a down payment in Batumi.

We present to you a new premium class residential complex in one of the most developed areas of Batumi, at George Leonidze St., 4. Just 1.8 km from the sea, near all necessary infrastructure, green areas and convenient transport interchange.

Key advantages

- Modern high-rise buildings (30 floors), monolithic frame structure, environmentally friendly materials.

- Panoramic Windows, high ceilings, stained glass windows in the halls.

- High-speed low-noise elevators, central communications, fire alarm system.

- Own 4-level Parking, commercial premises on the ground floors.

- Landscaped courtyard: recreation areas, children's and sports grounds, landscaping.

- Security: fenced area, video surveillance, intercom systems.

- Experienced developer — Elita Group+ (since 2013).

Location and infrastructure

- 1.8 km to the beach, 200 m to a busy highway.

- Within walking distance: shops, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, Hopa market, Hopa Bazar shopping center.

- Education: school No. 9 and kindergarten 500 m away.

- Medicine: hospital and hospital 1.5 km away.

- Entertainment: Ardagani Lake, water park, luna park, dolphinarium, zoo.

Transport accessibility

- Public transport stops at 290 m (buses and minibuses throughout the city).

- 8 km to the central bus station and the railway station "Batumi-Passazhirskaya".

- 6 km to the international airport, 4 km to the seaport.

Apartment types

- Options: studios, 1- and 2-room apartments (31-97 m2).

- Condition: black frame — possibility of individual finishing and design.

- Outdoor balconies with tempered glass railings.

- Energy-efficient double-glazed windows, excellent thermal and noise insulation.

- Panoramic views of the sea and the city.

Terms of purchase

- Sale for cash or bank transfer

- The possibility of obtaining a mortgage from TBC Bank — details at the sales office.

This is not just a place to live, but a space for living with a high level of comfort, security and a unique atmosphere of coziness.