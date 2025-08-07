Residential complex Alliance Centropolis

CENTROPOLIS - BATUMI

A large-scale mixed-use landmark project located in the central part of Batumi, on the first coastline - just ~50 meters from the sea, in one of the key locations of the city.

✔️ All apartments have panoramic views of the sea and the city.

🏙 INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX

• Shopping Mall (Shopping Mall)

• Casino

• Hotel under the Hyatt brand

• World Trade Center (WTC)

• cinema and entertainment areas

bowling

pool

• Fitness center and sports infrastructure

• Recreation areas and city services

The complex is a fully integrated urban space created for high occupancy, active commercial life and year-round operation.

💰 Investment cost of the project

$520,000,000

💳 Conditions of payment

• down payment - 20%

• Last payment - 30%

• internal installments – up to 60 months

Lot NP022RM