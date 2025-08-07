Residential complex Alliance Centropolis

CENTROPOLIS - BATUMI
A large-scale mixed-use landmark project located in the central part of Batumi, on the first coastline - just ~50 meters from the sea, in one of the key locations of the city.
✔️ All apartments have panoramic views of the sea and the city.
🏙 INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX
• Shopping Mall (Shopping Mall)
• Casino
• Hotel under the Hyatt brand
• World Trade Center (WTC)
• cinema and entertainment areas
bowling
pool
• Fitness center and sports infrastructure
• Recreation areas and city services
The complex is a fully integrated urban space created for high occupancy, active commercial life and year-round operation.
💰 Investment cost of the project
$520,000,000
💳 Conditions of payment
• down payment - 20%
• Last payment - 30%
• internal installments – up to 60 months
Lot NP022RM