  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Residential complex Alliance Centropolis

Residential complex Alliance Centropolis

Batumi, Georgia
from
$82,643
from
$3,005/m²
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 36572
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi
  • Address
    Shota Rustaveli Street, 52 Alliance Centropolis

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    55

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

CENTROPOLIS - BATUMI

A large-scale mixed-use landmark project located in the central part of Batumi, on the first coastline - just ~50 meters from the sea, in one of the key locations of the city.

✔️ All apartments have panoramic views of the sea and the city.

🏙 INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX

• Shopping Mall (Shopping Mall)
• Casino
• Hotel under the Hyatt brand
• World Trade Center (WTC)
• cinema and entertainment areas
bowling
pool
• Fitness center and sports infrastructure
• Recreation areas and city services

The complex is a fully integrated urban space created for high occupancy, active commercial life and year-round operation.

💰 Investment cost of the project

$520,000,000

💳 Conditions of payment

• down payment - 20%
• Last payment - 30%
• internal installments – up to 60 months

Lot NP022RM

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
All news
Similar complexes
Apart-hotel Queen Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
$57,000
Apartment building Archi Varketili
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$1,050
Residential complex Roof Gagarini
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$43,800
Residential complex Tbilisi W. Residences
, Georgia
Price on request
Residential complex WG3 Batumi Gonio
Batumi, Georgia
from
$102,500
You are viewing
Residential complex Alliance Centropolis
Batumi, Georgia
from
$82,643
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building White Square Kutaisi
Apartment building White Square Kutaisi
Apartment building White Square Kutaisi
Apartment building White Square Kutaisi
Kutaisi, Georgia
from
$30,000
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 15
About the project A new residential complex called "White Square" is under construction in Kutaisi, situated on Lado Asatiani Street. This 15-story building will feature 307 apartments for residents, along with diverse commercial and office areas. The advantageous location makes it …
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Apartment building Lisi Perspective
Apartment building Lisi Perspective
Apartment building Lisi Perspective
Apartment building Lisi Perspective
Apartment building Lisi Perspective
Apartment building Lisi Perspective
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$285,000
Number of floors 3
Lisi Perspective is a new residential complex located on the outskirts of Tbilisi. The project offers a wide range of new villas with a fantastic view of Tbilisi. All villas in Lisi Perspective include terraces, so you can enjoy the fantastic views from your home day and night.   The p…
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
TOP TOP
Residential complex OXY Residence
Residential complex OXY Residence
Residential complex OXY Residence
Residential complex OXY Residence
Residential complex OXY Residence
Show all Residential complex OXY Residence
Residential complex OXY Residence
Batumi, Georgia
from
$39,580
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 14
Real Estate Agency GULFSTREAM presents a new investment and residential project OXY Residence - a modern residential complex with high investment potential from Barceló Hotels Group, located just 150 meters from the coastline of the sea.The lower floors of the complex are occupied by a 4★ ho…
Agency
Gulfstream
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
Georgia Residence Permit by Real Estate in 2026: Requirements, Process and Changes
18.02.2026
Georgia Residence Permit by Real Estate in 2026: Requirements, Process and Changes
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
27.08.2025
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
Show all publications