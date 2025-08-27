  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Batumi
  4. Residential complex Kvartira kotoraa zarabatyvaet

Residential complex Kvartira kotoraa zarabatyvaet

Batumi, Georgia
from
$49,613
BTC
0.5901368
ETH
30.9315906
USDT
49 051.6043878
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
30
Leave a request
ID: 33132
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/01/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Georgia
  • State
    Autonomous Republic of Adjara
  • City
    Batumi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    21

Interior details

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

🏙 Apartment - business class at the seaside

Clubniy zhiloy dom
The complex was built and built in the village.

📍 Location

  • 🌊 300 m to sea

  • 🌳 250 meters to park.

  • 🛍 700 m to TC Metro City

  • ✈ 10 minutes to AYROPORT

  • 🚶 5 minutes to Central bulwara

Panoramnye speciesы na gorы and gorod

🏢 O dome

  • Clubny format, business class

  • 21 years of age, 1 corpus, 1 subsoil

  • All 300 apartments

  • 1 Rooms

  • Drowns 2.9 m

  • Monolith Carcassian technology

  • 2 lifts

  • Home gas-formed

  • Вожожь Обесиватов

🛠 In kakoy condiments sedated apartment

Belыy karkas

🔧 Repair under lock and key at $ 650/m2
(mebel, technique, santechnics, etc.)

Infrastructure grand home

Live and work, do not enter the complex:

  • ‍💻 Spornыy covorking with zone dla works

  • 🏋️‍♂️ Trenage

  • 🚗 Underground parking lot

  • 🚲 Komnatы meals (velosipedы, kolaski, athlete)

  • 🛎 Resepchen and conserge-service

  • 🔐 Security and video surveillance 24/7

  • ⚡ Vыsokospeedoy Internet

  • Professional of her management company

💳 Conditions for purchases

  • Polnaya

  • The cryptocurrencies are possible

  • 🔥 Action:

    • PW 30%

    • The percentage of the turnover up to 20 months

🏗 O builder

  • 17 years old

  • 250 sauté in shat

  • 2 projects in construction stages
    Nadjezhnyy developer with subverter.

🤝 Reconciliation transactions

  • Selection of apartment under living or investment

  • Polnois legal liberation

  • Manage the repair

  • Help with management and staff in Arendu

📞 Write or the permissions of the subberu luchshii variant and rasskaju around the actualnyh priceh.
Number of apartment limited.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 31.5
Price per m², USD 1,575
Apartment price, USD 49,613

Location on the map

Batumi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Archi Isani 2
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$1,000
Residential complex Hotel rooms at Wyndham Residences Batumi.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$115,000
Apartment building M2 Highlight
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$95,000
Residential complex Equity investment in Wyndham Grand Batumi hotel rooms.
Batumi, Georgia
from
$51,324
Apartment building Alpha Home Shekvetili
Shekvetili, Georgia
Price on request
You are viewing
Residential complex Kvartira kotoraa zarabatyvaet
Batumi, Georgia
from
$49,613
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Tbilisi W. Townhouses
Residential complex Tbilisi W. Townhouses
Residential complex Tbilisi W. Townhouses
Residential complex Tbilisi W. Townhouses
Residential complex Tbilisi W. Townhouses
Show all Residential complex Tbilisi W. Townhouses
Residential complex Tbilisi W. Townhouses
Karatakla, Georgia
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 2
Area 215–277 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The residential complex by the Kura River offers residents and visitors a rare opportunity to experience the tranquility of untouched nature while remaining connected to the convenience of modern urban living. The breathtaking scenery in the preserved floodplain forest creates an ideal backd…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Residential complex Apartments in the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness complex.
Gudauri, Georgia
from
$125,000
Finishing options Finished
Apartments at the Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness hotel complex. The Wyndham Garden Pasanauri Spa & Wellness hotel complex is located at the foot of the Caucasus Mountains, near the Gudauri ski resort and close to Tbilisi, Georgia's capital. The unique combination of nature, ther…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Archi Rivertown
Residential complex Archi Rivertown
Residential complex Archi Rivertown
Residential complex Archi Rivertown
Residential complex Archi Rivertown
Show all Residential complex Archi Rivertown
Residential complex Archi Rivertown
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$70,000
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 5
Area 62 m²
1 real estate property 1
The new premium-class residential complex Archi Rivertown is located on Agmashenebeli alley, next to the prestigious Digomi 8 district and Tbilisi Mall shopping center. The multifunctional complex consists of 5-storey residential buildings and includes 5,000 sq.m. green courtyard, swimming p…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.5
117,000
Agency
sisnogroup
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Georgia
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
27.08.2025
All Ways to Obtain Georgian Citizenship
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
07.08.2025
Investing in Real Estate in Georgia: Profitability, Price Growth, and New Projects
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
02.07.2025
Investing in Batumi Eco Parking: High-Yield, Sustainable, and Innovative Real Estate Opportunities
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
13.06.2025
Not an Apartment, It’s a Palace! Detailed Review of a Luxurious Apartment in Batumi
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
24.04.2025
Housing Market Trends in Georgia: Comparison of Prices in Tbilisi and Batumi
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
25.09.2024
How is Life in Georgia? Interview About Work, Adaptation, and Rent Prices
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
23.01.2024
TOP 6 Countries for Investment in Foreign Real Estate in 2025. Expert Opinion
Show all publications